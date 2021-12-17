Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 164 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 250,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $184,602,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 230.8% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $661.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $623.16 and a 200-day moving average of $563.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $666.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.