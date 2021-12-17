Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 2,588 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

