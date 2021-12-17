Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MBIN opened at $44.74 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 104,853 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth $751,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $356,158.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301 over the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

