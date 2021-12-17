Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.90.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $776.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $431,348 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.