Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $116.84 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.57.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,253. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $816,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 93,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

