Piper Sandler Weighs in on Phillips 66’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $6.91 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Shares of PSX opened at $70.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

