PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. In the last week, PiplCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $240,532.85 and approximately $83.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041379 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.13 or 0.00205939 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PIPL is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

