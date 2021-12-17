Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Volume Tops $4.15 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $255.37 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002949 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00339684 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00141900 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00087769 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003400 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,933,017 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

