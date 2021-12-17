Pizza Hits Market Cap of $702,222.75 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $702,222.75 and approximately $168,465.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pizza has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010594 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00155882 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.54 or 0.00557537 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.