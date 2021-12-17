POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of POET Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,887. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. POET Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $255.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.