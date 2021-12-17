POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.25

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 769673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

PNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $17,610,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

