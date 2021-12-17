Points International (TSE:PTS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.58

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.58 and traded as low as C$19.98. Points International shares last traded at C$20.52, with a volume of 25,001 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Points International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$306.63 million and a P/E ratio of -85.15.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$109.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Points International Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Points International (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

