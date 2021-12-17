POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Up 44.0% in November

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,500 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the November 15th total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,952.5 days.

PORBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of PORBF remained flat at $$19.88 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. POLA Orbis has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $21.09.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

