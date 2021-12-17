Polis Hits Market Capitalization of $5.32 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $13,406.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

