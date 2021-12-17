PolkaCover (CVR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $174,316.00

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. PolkaCover has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaCover has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00053415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.63 or 0.08326272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00077378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,073.94 or 1.00198715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002747 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

