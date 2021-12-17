Polkadex Price Tops $9.50 on Major Exchanges (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for about $9.50 or 0.00020721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $42.76 million and approximately $600,212.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadex has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00053236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.59 or 0.08214034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00077307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,687.16 or 0.99659341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00050371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars.

