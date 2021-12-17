Polker Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Polker has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Polker has a market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.32 or 0.08218563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00076813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,684.87 or 0.99961107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,151,435 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

