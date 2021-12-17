Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) One Day Volume Hits $137,861.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $61.74 or 0.00132087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $137,861.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00039037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00198821 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

PGT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.