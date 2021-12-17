Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,679.02

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,679.02 ($35.40) and traded as low as GBX 1,256 ($16.60). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 1,276 ($16.86), with a volume of 1,353,812 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.50) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.48) to GBX 1,450 ($19.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($15.86) to GBX 1,170 ($15.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polymetal International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,594 ($21.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,345.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,679.02. The firm has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

