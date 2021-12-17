PolySwarm (NCT) One Day Volume Tops $65,938.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $49.16 million and $65,938.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

