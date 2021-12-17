Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $514.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $551.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.48 and its 200 day moving average is $486.65. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

