Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $676.98

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 676.98 ($8.95) and traded as high as GBX 704 ($9.30). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 702 ($9.28), with a volume of 10,680 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £324.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 676.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 632.54.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

