Poseidon Network Price Tops $0.0182 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded up 55.5% against the US dollar. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $40.05 million and approximately $176,424.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002381 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00062112 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QQQ is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

