Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.74

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.74 and traded as low as $5.02. Potbelly shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 65,823 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $145.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 754.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Adam Noyes purchased 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $29,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Near purchased 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $41,414.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Potbelly by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Potbelly by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

