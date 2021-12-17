PowerPool (CVP) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $47.54 million and $5.43 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002832 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00039220 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.84 or 0.00203933 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,104,686 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

