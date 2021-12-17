PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Mizuho upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

PPG opened at $169.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.32. PPG Industries has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 39,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

