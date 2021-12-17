PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,482.58

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,482.58 ($19.59) and traded as low as GBX 1,350 ($17.84). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,350 ($17.84), with a volume of 2,738 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPH shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.80) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.45) to GBX 1,740 ($22.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,368.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,482.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £574.28 million and a PE ratio of -6.00.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

