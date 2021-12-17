Presearch (PRE) Achieves Market Cap of $98.04 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Presearch has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Presearch coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $98.04 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.00312276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars.

