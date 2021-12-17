Primecoin (XPM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $239,473.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 67.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $239,473.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 101% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 2,632.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,874,325 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

