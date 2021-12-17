Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 34.3% in November

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of USMC opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116,601 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 124,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period.

