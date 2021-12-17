PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $100,023.00

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002444 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $100,023.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00053231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.86 or 0.08228408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00077546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,772.29 or 0.99879887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00050255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002741 BTC.

About PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.