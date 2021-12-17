PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$7.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 226.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC set a C$7.50 target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 80,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,855. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$34,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$239,750.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.