Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Trading Up 9.4%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) shares were up 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.68 and last traded at C$14.63. Approximately 57,305 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 40,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.37.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Profound Medical to C$37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a market cap of C$303.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 22.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.57.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Profound Medical (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

