Project Inverse One Day Volume Reaches $170,392.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $448,967.79 and approximately $170,392.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00053197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.58 or 0.08234525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,998.32 or 0.99898756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00050617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 64,240,345 coins and its circulating supply is 42,329,896 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.