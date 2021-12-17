ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Up 44.5% in November

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 459,700 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the November 15th total of 318,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ARFXF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.10. 38,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,390. ProMIS Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $30.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.10.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

