ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Up 44.5% in November

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 459,700 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the November 15th total of 318,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
ARFXF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.10. 38,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,390. ProMIS Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $30.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.10.
About ProMIS Neurosciences
