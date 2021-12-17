ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.32% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCO opened at $79.84 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $101.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.15.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

