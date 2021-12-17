ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) were down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.53 and last traded at $76.61. Approximately 2,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,115,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.84.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

