ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 263,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,166,081 shares.The stock last traded at $13.78 and had previously closed at $13.32.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth $22,159,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

