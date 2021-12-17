Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.42). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRVB shares. UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Provention Bio stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,334. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.82.

In other news, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911 in the last 90 days. 13.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Provention Bio by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

