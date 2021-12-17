Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $307.62

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.62 ($4.07) and traded as high as GBX 342.40 ($4.52). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 337 ($4.45), with a volume of 387,730 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 318 ($4.20) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £854.76 million and a PE ratio of -7.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 350.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.62. The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

