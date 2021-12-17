Public Mint Price Down 1% Over Last Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $47,424.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00032590 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 53% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,716,429 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.