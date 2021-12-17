PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 8,300 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $289,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Mukul Kumar sold 565 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $14,266.25.

On Friday, October 1st, Mukul Kumar sold 490 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $12,480.30.

Shares of PUBM stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. 1,603,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 41.22.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,663,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,221,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

