PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 8,300 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $289,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 4th, Mukul Kumar sold 565 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $14,266.25.
- On Friday, October 1st, Mukul Kumar sold 490 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $12,480.30.
Shares of PUBM stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. 1,603,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 41.22.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,663,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,221,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
