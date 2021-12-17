Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Short Interest Update

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the November 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 7.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

PRPL opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $729.52 million, a P/E ratio of 181.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

