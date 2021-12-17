PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $164,330.54 and $692.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

