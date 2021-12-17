Pyrk 1-Day Volume Tops $638.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $45,603.82 and $638.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pyrk has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

