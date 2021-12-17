Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Issued By William Blair

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LII. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $324.93 on Friday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,598,653. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lennox International by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lennox International by 46.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Lennox International by 55.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

