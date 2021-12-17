Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issued By Capital One Financial

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

VNOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.06 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $25.32.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after buying an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after buying an additional 267,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

