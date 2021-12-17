Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

