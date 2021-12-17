Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Stephens upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,056 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.