Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Q2 Holdings, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Q2 in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). William Blair also issued estimates for Q2’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.70.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08. Q2 has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $4,910,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,875,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,410,000 after buying an additional 65,643 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

